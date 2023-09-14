A stolen luxury car has crashed in Orange. Its occupants are allegedly on the run from police.
The Audi A5 sedan rolled at the intersection of Lone Pine Avenue and Dairy Creek Road before 8.30pm.
It's unclear if this is the same Audi stolen from West Orange Motors and involved in a police pursuit on Wednesday.
"The driver of the car ... fled the scene," a spokesperson for NSW Police told the Central Western Daily.
"Investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the incident."
A significant police presence appeared to be deployed at major town exists immediately following the crash.
Another high-speed pursuit along Edward Street took place about 11pm.
The car was towed about 9.20pm.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
