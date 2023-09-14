Central Western Daily
Nicholas Chu in Downing Centre Local Court accused of recording intimate images without consent in Orange

By Jack Gramenz
Updated September 15 2023 - 7:38am, first published 7:30am
A suspended doctor has faced court charged with producing child abuse and recording intimate images without consent.

