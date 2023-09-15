It was without a doubt the upset of the season.
During the opening round of the division one Orange Netball Association finals, Vipers knocked off a previously undefeated Orange City side which played with only six players for the majority of the game following an injury to Maddie Cole.
"They still played hard (after the injury) and it's awkward to play six players," Vipers centre Sophie Fardell recalled about the 48-38 win.
"We just chipped away slowly. We decided we didn't need to win in the first quarter and we slowly wore them down. We thought it would be way easier but it's not."
The ten point victory propelled Vipers straight into the grand final and gave them an unexpected week off.
Even though they won their way through to Saturday's decider against an understrength side, didn't mean their place wasn't earned.
"We've built throughout the season, so for us this is a really nice reflection of all the hard work and our cohesiveness as a team," Fardell added.
Meanwhile, City had to secure their place the hard way.
They took on Life Studio in the preliminary final on August 9 and came out firing.
City's first half dominance was enough to get the job done and book a much anticipated re-match.
Coach Erin Johnstone believed the extra game time on the court was a good thing for them.
"Definitely with the back end of our season, missing a lot of players it was very good to have that second week to test out some new combinations and try some things out," she said.
"We have a lot of fight in us and belief in each other's skills.
Now the question we're all asking ourselves is 'can Vipers pull of the upset once again'.
Goal shooter Ellie Mooney certainly believes they can.
"I think we have the fitness side on top of (City)," she said.
"If we keep running and tire them out (we'll be good). I'm excited but really nervous. Usually the grandstand is packed so it will be good."
Fardell agreed that they've got what it takes.
"We know we can do it, it's just a matter of what does it take to execute. They are so competitive and so strong," the centre said.
"We are also very versatile, we play a lot of short, long, big aerial balls so that variety is a strength."
The first pass is scheduled for 4.10pm on September 16 at the PCYC.
Around the grounds, there's plenty of tales to be told.
There may not be a better one than what division two has lined up for us.
Hawks Forefront Services - who finished top of the table - will take on Hawks SMP Tiling in this derby day grand final.
Forefront's Courtney Baird knows there will be plenty of bragging rights on the line when the two Hawks sides go head to head.
"Some of us have played together before, I actually teach with the other coach Leaza Konza at Orange Public School. We all know each other pretty well," she said.
The Forefront side have been together "in some shape or form" for nearly ten years.
With only one game standing between them and an undefeated season, Baird believes it will be their depth more than anything that will get them across the line.
"When we were doing our 3, 2, 1s we had about seven people up for player's player," she added.
"So we've had some really strong players across the board."
The derby is set to highlight a weekend of dominance for Hawks, with the club to feature in 14 of the 20 grand finals on Saturday.
The division two game is set to commence at 2.30pm.
