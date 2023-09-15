The senior club struggled in 2023 but Orange CYMS fans may not have to wait too long to see a golden crop of players emerge.
CYMS green play CYMS gold in the Group 10 under 12s grand final at Wade Park on Saturday, September 16.
They aren't the only side either with CYMS white also competing, finishing eighth.
Greens coach Mitch Rodwell said it was an exciting time for the club as a whole.
"It's great for the club," he said.
"It means the age group is very strong for CYMS. There are a few kids that go to the same school so there's been a bit of banter going on during the week.
"They are really good. We have a really talented bunch of kids and they all want to get better so what more can you ask for as a coach.
"Once you get these two teams together, look out."
Despite meeting in the grand final, neither team finished first with the minor premiership going to city rivals Bloomfield Tigers.
The greens beat golds 34-6 in the first week of finals before knocking off Bloomfield 26-24 to go into the grand final.
Golds then beat Mudgee Dragons 16-4 and upset the Tigers 16-12 last week to set-up a rematch.
Captain Billy Dean said his side had unfinished business after losing the under 11 decider to golds.
"We did get to the grand final last year. We went well but lost 6-0," he said.
Rodwell said if his team just went out and enjoyed themselves the result would take care of itself.
"I'm feeling excited for the young boys, hopefully they can get the win," he said.
"Hoping we can go one better. We've worked really hard and only lost one game all year so we just want to go out there and have fun, that's the main thing.
"We won't put too much pressure on ourselves. We've been strong all year and we know we can do it."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.