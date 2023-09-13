In light of the viability report on the extension of Wyangala Dam, one has to seriously consider the lack of backbone and foresight current governments and politicians have in 2023.
Think about governments of old who put development of the whole country at the forefront of their ambition for Australia.
The Sydney to Bourke railway line was completed in 1867 when our Australian population was around 1,250,000. It was a huge undertaking at the time.
I have doubts the Snowy Scheme would have got past the 'back of a cigarette pack' stage in today's NSW Parliament.
We can see the complete lack of dedication to any major development west of the Blue Mountains in the immediate abandoning of the tunnel at Blackheath on the Great Western Highway when the current crop of visionless pollies came to power.
The refusal to go ahead with crossing over the Macquarie River at Long Point by the Federal Government, despite money being allocated by the previous government, is just another example.
And we dare not mention a new highway over the Blue Mountains (aka The Bells Line Expressway) which would provide a safety valve for the inevitable over population in Sydney basin in years to come, not to mention providing a safe transport link to the coast from the central and far west of the state.
Our current Australian population is around 26.5 million and is projected to climb to 33.1 million by 2041. But we have no decent developments off the coast.
The list of 'Australia's Major Infrastructure Projects' are listed as: WestConnex (NSW), $16 Billion. Sydney Metro (NSW), $12 Billion. Melbourne Metro Tunnel (VIC), $11 Billion.
Please note, not a single 'major project' outside the metro areas, despite the fact that the regions provide the majority of 'export dollars' from minerals, agricultural exports etc ... all vital for Australia's development.
Back in 'the day' there was belief in the development of the country and having great faith in the future. Nowadays, we have governments that lack the backbone and foresight to develop anything west of Penrith. Unless a 'major development' can smell sea air it has no hope ... none.
The Wyangala Dam knock-back is just another blow we country people have to bear.
Indecision, back-biting, nurturing of self interest along with a paternalistic attitude that 'we know best in Macquarie Street' is stifling Australia's development and in the end will affect our food supply and our safety of people living in and around the Lachlan Valley.
The article in last Tuesday's CWD, "Track Frustration Grows", regarding the push for a greyhound racing track in either Orange or Bathurst highlighted claimed economic and social benefits for local communities including breeders, owners and trainers.
In reality, greyhound racing is one of the cruellest of all racing industries.
Greyhound racing should have no place in a modern, caring and progressive society in which these beautiful animals are valued and not exploited for monetary gains.
We wish to draw your attention to the true face of the greyhound racing which the industry refers to as a "sport".
Nothing could be further from the truth, statistics for January to August 2023 on greyhound track deaths and injuries drawn from publicly available stewards reports in Australia, reveal 81 deaths and 7720 injuries.
In NSW alone there have been 32 deaths and 2753 injuries during this period.
We are aware of many greyhound owners and breeders who love their animals, unfortunately however, the fate of the animals is out of their control when in training or racing.
Many countries throughout the world move to ban greyhound racing. We live in hope that Australia will do likewise.
Because most people lead busy lives in today's world, there are parts of newspapers that probably get overlooked or ignored.
Two that come to mind are editorials and letters to the editor.
Both of these offer a small glimpse into current issues and what people's opinions of these are.
In the case of editorials, balance, accuracy and good argument usually make these a good starting point for discussion.
The recent one in the Central Western Daily ("Latest federal pollie pay rise on the nose", September 9) was, in my opinion, a good example of a thought-out and well-presented editorial.
Of course, whether you agree or disagree with it, will be entirely up to you.
As G.K. Chesterton once said, "it's not the world that's got so much worse, but the news coverage that's got so much better".
