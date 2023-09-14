Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Breaking
What's on

What on in Orange: September 1 to 3

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated September 14 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 2:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Friday, September 15

Artist Talk David Serisier: Join artist David Serisier and Gallery Director Bradley Hammond for a discussion in the Gallery Theatre at 5.30pm on Friday. The artist will present a selection of large scale paintings exploring colour and painting as subject. The talk goes from 5.30pm to 6.15pm. Get your tickets here.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.