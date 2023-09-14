Artist Talk David Serisier: Join artist David Serisier and Gallery Director Bradley Hammond for a discussion in the Gallery Theatre at 5.30pm on Friday. The artist will present a selection of large scale paintings exploring colour and painting as subject. The talk goes from 5.30pm to 6.15pm. Get your tickets here.
The Vallies live: Get to Orange to hear Sydney's newest and most talked about vocal group! They perform the hits of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, sounds of Motown, Memphis, Rock 'n' Roll and The Bee Gees. If you love singing and dancing this is the show for you. Show starts at 6.30pm. Get tickets here.
Spring Breeze: This concert features performances of Orange Regional Conservatorium's wind ensembles, staff and students. From 5pm to 6.30pm. Tickets are $15. Get them here
The Hen House: This play weaves together the extraordinary stories of female migrant factory workers from Western Sydney in the 1970s. The Hen House elevates divers women's voices as powerful and hugely significant to Australia's social and economic history. The show starts at 8pm. Tickets are still available ($55 for an adult). Get them here.
The Americas on the Appalachain Trail: Travel with the Orange Conservatorium staff musicians to The Americas. Explore music from the tango to jazz. Tickets cost $40 for an adult and $35 for concession. A glass of See Saw wine is included in your ticket price. The show goes from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Get your ticket here.
Orange Hawks Senior Netball presentation: at the Orange Royal Hotel from 6pm to 11pm. Dinner, presentations and speeches finishing with live music. The theme is full time drinks. There's dinner and dessert included. Tickets have sold out.
Oriana Gardens Soft Opening: The Summer Kitchen and Pool Club is back for the season. Enjoy wood fired tapas and pizza, ribs and barbecue from The Summer Kitchen. Enjoy this with the perfect range of summer cocktails, draught beers and wines from the Pool Club. Get to the Oriana to enjoy the slice of spring.
A Night on the Nile: Shimmy Sistas Bellydance in partnership with Orange CultureHub presents 'A Night on the Nile'. An evening of Middle Eastern dance, music and food. Also on show will be dances from Brazil, India and Latin America. Entry includes a tasting plate of Middle Eastern and Indian cuisine and Moroccan mint tea. Served at 7pm sharp. Raffles and prizes for best dressed. Bookings are essential. $10 per head. Book here.
Molong Show: Attend the 159th Molong Annual Show this Sunday, September 17 at the Molong Showground. There will be rides, animals, pavilions, licenced bar, dog high jump, fashion parade, stall holders, food stalls and competitions. We wrote a story about it earlier this week. Check it out here!
