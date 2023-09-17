Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Rod Evans of Orange climbs to Mount Everest base camp on 17-day trek

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 17 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Orange man has tackled dangerously thin oxygen, blizzards, dizzying heights, and sub-zero chills to conquer one of the world's great challenges.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.