An Orange man has tackled dangerously thin oxygen, blizzards, dizzying heights, and sub-zero chills to conquer one of the world's great challenges.
He even saw a purported Yeti skull on the way.
Rod Evans reached Mount Everest base camp 5.6-kilometres above sea level during a 17 day trek in April this year after four years of COVID delays.
"I decide to go over and explore that part of the world. It was something that was only a very late idea in my life," the retired Orange High teacher told the Central Western Daily.
"Here in Orange I can walk comfortably four-kilometres-per-hour uphill. Over there, you're working at 25 per cent capacity.
"It's the effects of altitude that is the big limiting factor rather than your level of fitness ... you can be the fittest one in the group and still be susceptible to the effects. It does slow you up and you don't cover a lot of ground in any one day.
"Because you have less pressure, the air is less dense so it's much harder to get the number of oxygen molecules with every breath. You lose your appetite to a large degree and [get] a bit of lethargy. So all those factors are things that just make the trip a little more challenging.
"When we were at the top there was an interesting signpost which indicated a certain place was a three kilometre walk and it was going to take you three hours."
Temperatures dropped to about minus 16 degrees Celsius at night and rarely broke into the positives during the day.
"We weren't blessed with brilliant weather," he said.
"I had a couple of blizzards. But that's par for the course in those sorts of environments. You just have to be prepared for anything.
"When you go to bed there is not much wiggle room by the time you've got all your layers on."
He didn't encounter a living Yeti on trek but was shown purported remnants of the legendary two-legged beast.
"In some of the monasteries they have skulls and artefacts from bygone eras," Mr Evans said.
Mr Evans has lived in the Orange region with his wife - also a former Orange High School teacher - since 1995. They now reside on Pinnacle Road, from where he did much of his pre-trek training.
"I used to walk to the Pinnacle and back and do cross-training on a bike. Also just doing laps up and down just to try and sort of condition your cardio and aerobic capacity," he said.
"I've been retired now for the last nine years. Retirement affords you the luxury of being able to prioritize exercise a bit more than when you're working.
"I'm very glad I did it, but I've [now] satisfied that curiosity of mine to go to high altitudes."
