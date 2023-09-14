A car stolen from a dealership on Thursday was used during an early morning police pursuit.
At about 2.50am on September 14, West Orange Motors on Forbes Road was broken into with car keys stolen and two Audis taken.
Ten minutes later, officers attached to Central West Police District attempted to stop an Audi on Lone Pine Avenue.
"The Audi failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated, travelling through local streets before later being terminated," a spokesman for NSW Police said.
"Police have since received a number of sightings of the vehicle in and around Orange."
"There were no reports of any injuries or damage and inquiries continue."
Two days prior on September 12, officers attached to Central West Police District were patrolling the Bowen area just after 3am when they sighted an Audi - reportedly stolen from a home on Bathurst Road - on Amaroo Crescent.
"The Audi failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated, travelling through local streets before being terminated when officers lost sight of the vehicle," the NSW Police spokesman added.
"A short time later the Audi was located on the Northern Distributor and again pursued before being terminated on Belgravia Road."
Police inquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
