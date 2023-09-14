Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Breaking
Court

Bandidos outlaw motorcycle gang president Shane De Britt murder trial begins

By Miklos Bolza, Australia Associated Press
Updated September 14 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As motorbike riders from the Grudge Bringers were beaten up and stripped of their colours, the group retaliated by allegedly killing the president of a rival gang responsible for the attacks.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.