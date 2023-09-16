As work continues inside the new Hutchison's Bakehouse in Blayney, the exterior of the building now features a brilliant monochrome image that is drawing a lot of attention.
Created by Bathurst artist Calum Hotham, the man in the work is, like the young baker on the mural inside the bakery, an anonymous family friend.
"He just has that look of an old school baker,' he said.
Callum said the use of a monochrome palette came from the Hutchisons who wanted to maintain the heritage look and feel.
To create the mural the preparation time takes almost as long as the painting.
"Firstly I had to prime the wall and then mark out the grid," he said. "Then I work out a basic sketch using the features of the face."
To the left of the mural are two characters that also feature on the interior one, the gingerbread men, or in this instance, boys.
"Our two boys Kye and Tate are the gingerbread men in the mural," said owner Denise Hutchison. "We'll certainly let the community know when we are expecting to open."
