Hutchison's Bakehouse has a new resident

By Staff Reporters
September 16 2023 - 12:00pm
As work continues inside the new Hutchison's Bakehouse in Blayney, the exterior of the building now features a brilliant monochrome image that is drawing a lot of attention.

