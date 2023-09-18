Can you give me a brief summary of what you do and why you love it?
I am a Mum of two boys, two dogs and the Founder/Director of Central West Mums, NSW which is a vibrant supportive community dedicated to celebrating and empowering all Mums, parents, carers/guardians. We help connect them via our social group and website and newsletter as well as hosting events throughout the year. We provide family-friendly activities, local businesses to support and more across our platform. We're here to foster a sense of camaraderie among women (Mothers especially) in our beautiful region.
What do you love about the Central West?
I love living in a regional area for the abundant outdoor space we can enjoy. We moved out of Sydney over 10 years ago and enjoy a cleaner and less stressful lifestyle. We love spending time in our garden, bike rides around town including mountain bike park as well as shorter commutes to activities and work. I also personally love working with a thriving community of creative professionals gives me a buzz.
What was your inspiration to start Central West Mums? Why is it so important to be able to provide a virtual community to mothers of the Central West? What does it mean for you?
The inspiration to start Central West Mums community stemmed from a strong desire to create a support network for Mums as I experienced the feeling of isolation not having any family or friends in the area when I first arrived in Orange 10 years ago in 2013. With a new born baby and young child in tow, I remember heading to Cook Park in the centre of town and looking around thinking "Where are all the people?". I was desperate to connect with other likeminded people as well as pick up tips, valuable information and more about local services in our area. Orange has changed a lot in 10 years! The importance of such a community is multi-faceted providing our readers with connection, inspiration, conversation and collaboration with local businesses. This platform contributes to the overall wellbeing for families across our geographically large Central West. I feel proud of the community I have grown and was honoured this year to accept the Orange Local Woman of the Year award.
What's the secret to being a successful business owner/influencer?
TRUST plays a major role in everything I do across the business and in our community. Trust and community building are becoming increasingly crucial marketing tools for several reasons; consumer behaviour is shifting, authenticity and customer loyalty matters, social media platforms amplify voices of consumers; word of mouth marketing is powerful in online communities for building a brand and differentiating it from competitors. Investing in relationships rather than just transactions is the future of marketing.
What is something you're working on improving?
Personally it's being more present in the moment when spending time with my family as I suffer a serious case of brain chatter with always dozens of thoughts, ideas etc running through my head and cannot switch off.
Professionally, three years on (celebrating our 3rd birthday this month) I am working on delegating more and finding time to focus more strategically long-term on the business. This might actually provide with more balance too!
What's the best piece of advice you've ever received?
Always navigate life with a strong moral compass as kindness and karma is like a boomerang. You throw good out into the world, and it comes back to you in unexpected, wonderful ways.
Business: I am a big one for sharing the love around in our local community though I shop for their values as much as their product.
Place to eat: I am a true foodie inside and out and love (in no particular order)
Event to attend: I would have to say the 2023 West Mummy Awards on Saturday November 11th. Enjoy an afternoon of entertainment over high tea and bubbles. Meet our keynote Jana Pittman, mingle with friends and celebrate our local award winners.
Hidden gem: I recently discovered the Bubbletents in Capertee, Central West. Incredibly special where you feel at one with nature and the environment around you.
