The inspiration to start Central West Mums community stemmed from a strong desire to create a support network for Mums as I experienced the feeling of isolation not having any family or friends in the area when I first arrived in Orange 10 years ago in 2013. With a new born baby and young child in tow, I remember heading to Cook Park in the centre of town and looking around thinking "Where are all the people?". I was desperate to connect with other likeminded people as well as pick up tips, valuable information and more about local services in our area. Orange has changed a lot in 10 years! The importance of such a community is multi-faceted providing our readers with connection, inspiration, conversation and collaboration with local businesses. This platform contributes to the overall wellbeing for families across our geographically large Central West. I feel proud of the community I have grown and was honoured this year to accept the Orange Local Woman of the Year award.