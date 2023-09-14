There's a new name on the front door at one of the region's most prominent wineries.
Anyone who travels out the Cargo Road between Orange and Nashdale would have seen the old Montoro cellar door - the striking, black building that's won multiple architectural awards.
Now, there's a new brand on the building - Logan wines.
One of the Mudgee region's most popular wineries, the family-owned Logan has opened its latest tasting room at the Orange venue.
Winemaker and owner Peter Logan says he's thrilled to now have a location in Orange, one of the state's best winemaking regions.
"I am over the moon to finally open our new Logan Cellar Door in Orange," Mr Logan said.
"Whilst not as expansive as our Mudgee digs and still in its final phases of beautification, with landscaping and interior design elements yet to be completed, we are delighted with our second home for Logan."
The Logans already have links to Orange.
A number of the brand's wines - many of them multi-award winning - are produced from grapes grown in the Orange wine region. Those include the Ridge of Tears, Logan, Clementine and Vintage 'M' Cuvee labels. They're available at the Cargo Road cellar door.
Mr Logan said aside from the obvious links, the new cellar door's striking contemporary design made the decision to find a patch on the side of Mount Canobolas a no-brainer.
The venue has, as per the Logan wines statement, high ceilings and sweeping roofline "affording beautiful rural views of the vineyards beyond are complemented by sumptuous interiors created by local interior designer Olivia Johnson".
Logan's Mudgee Tasting Room has been widely described as "the jewel in Mudgee's crown" for its impressive physical presence, and Peter has adopted a similar style in this new space.
The building will be called The Logan Tasting Room - Orange.
It will be run by new cellar door manager Ken Viljoen, whose wine and hospitality industry credentials include roles with Bistro Moncur (Sydney), Prince Wine Store (Sydney) and, more recently, management roles with renowned Orange brands Philip Shaw and Cumulus.
"I was chuffed to join the Logan team, a brand I have long admired for its outstanding wines and impressive commitment to creating the very best cellar door and tasting experiences," Mr Viljoen said.
"This new space is very on brand for Logan and I'm confident Orange locals are going to love what we have on offer. The light and airy interiors, expansive terrace and vineyard views make for a very tranquil environment. We're also the perfect proximity to town."
The space will continue to undergo finessing prior to the official launch in early 2024, when Logan will introduce cheese and charcuterie boards and light meals, a fire pit, designated picnic areas and live music.
Located at 432 Cargo Road, the new Logan Cellar Door is open for an initial 'soft launch' period every Friday through to Monday, 10am to 5pm.
The previous owners and operators of the five-and-a-half acre Cargo Road property, Orange's Bob and Jennifer Derrick put the boutique vineyard on the market in September of 2022 and it sold at the start of 2023. Andrew Logan, no relation to the Logan wine family, bought the property.
"I'm 74 years old now and life changes when you become a dinosaur, so now it's time for someone else to take [the vineyard] to new heights," Mr Derrick said at the time.
