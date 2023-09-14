Molong's flood-torn hockey fields, tennis courts and lawn bowls sites are all seeking new homes, potentially at a golf course on higher ground.
Two-kilometres east of the Mitchell Highway is the Molong Showground and golf course, a short drive across the railway and creek, which is located on Euchareena Road.
Developed by Cabonne Council, a Multi Sports Precinct Masterplan has been put forward to relocate three key sporting hubs from and around the deluged Betts Street area to the more flood-safe venue.
Additional money to do it - not covered by clubs' insurance funds - now rides on getting the green light for a grant.
"As a part of [council's] Growing Regions application, Rebuild Molong pledged $200,000 from its fundraising activities towards the project," Molong Hockey Club spokesperson, Kate Strahorn said.
"It is our hope that [this plan] will be positively received by the Federal Government and progress through to Stage Two."
The plan includes rebuilding a 91.3 metre by 55 metre hockey field and constructing two 23.7 metre by 11 metre multi-purpose tennis courts for the community, which will sit alongside one another.
Each of those sites include development plans for two carparks - each running adjacent to both their respective field and courts.
A spectator area for the hockey club is also up in the air of possibilities, fit with dug-outs and a changeroom.
A new 42 metre by 42 metre bowling green is proposed to sit parallel to Molong Golf Club's clubhouse, with plans to refurbish the existing club and create a new sports headquarters.
The existing amenities block behind the clubhouse, including the greens-keeper shed, would be demolished and relocated, along with the showground's poultry pavilion.
The showground's main pavilion and facade would be maintained and emphasised for future planning works, with the potential to include bar and/or kiosk facilities.
A home away from home for hockey players and families, history was made in 2017 after a new multi-purpose facility was built in the town.
One huge show of people power, community lobbying and tearing through multiple levels of government funding got it over the line.
But on November 14 in 2022, the turf of Molong's multi purpose sports facility was unrecognisable after record-high floodwaters tore through it.
"[Kids] knew they were in a safe place here and their coaches were inspirational to them, they would give them advice some couldn't get at home," Molong Hockey club secretary, Belinda Mills told the Central Western Daily two-days after the deluge.
She sat emotional amid the decimated turf and debris, unsure of the where-to's from there.
"Obviously there's the concern that this is not the best spot for a facility like this because of this [situation]. Do we rebuild? Do we move? They're questions everyone is asking at the moment."
A GoFundMe page was set-up, with hundreds of donations pouring in to Help Rebuild Molong.
In consultation with Cabonne Council, funding was then allocated across sporting hubs and resources, with this latest development plan part of those works.
It is expected successful candidates of the Growing Regions Program will be notified in November, 2023.
All development information via council was provided by Molong Hockey Club.
