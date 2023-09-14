Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Breaking
Watch

Deluged sporting hubs up for potential new homes on Molong Golf Club and showground site

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
September 15 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Molong's flood-torn hockey fields, tennis courts and lawn bowls sites are all seeking new homes, potentially at a golf course on higher ground.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.