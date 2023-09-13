Central Western Daily
Kylie So trial for murder of Robert Dickie: New evidence found

By Allison Hore
Updated September 14 2023 - 7:46am, first published 7:30am
Eleventh-hour evidence could point to another theory about how Elong Elong man Robert Dickie disappeared seven years ago.

