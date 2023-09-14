For a few months there it looked as though the redevelopment of the Blayney Multipurpose Service was well underway.
That initial burst of activity, the creation of a temporary parking area in front of the HealthOne building, has ended and now the remainder of the project awaits.
With a budget of $297 million spread across a number of MPS sites, Blayney resident Mark Adams is asking just when the main body of works is happening, and how much is the Blayney project going to cost?
As a member of the Blayney Health Council, Mr Adams said his concerns are his own, not those of the council.
"There's just no transparency on how much money is being spent here in Blayney," he said.
"The process is so circuitous that I'm left wondering just how much of this budget is being spent on the consultation process."
What confounds Mr Adams is the lack of information regarding the total sum of the works to be completed in Blayney.
"They just can't, or won't, tell me how much is being spent in Blayney. So I'm concerned that what they say is going to be built here, will actually be delivered."
A Health Infrastructure spokesperson said costs are shared across all projects being delivered as part of the program, with no project-specific funding allocated.
"Work to deliver the project is progressing with schematic designs for the new facility released in July 2023," the spokesperson said.
"Patterson Building Group was appointed to undertake early works on the Osman Street site which are now complete. The main works tender is expected to take place in late 2023 with construction to follow.
"The feedback from patients, staff, residents, their families, and the broader community has been integral in shaping this new health facility which will improve access to health and aged care services by better connecting the residential aged care, the hospital, and HealthOne."
The community will continue to be updated as work progresses."
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said he had written to the Minister for Health asking for clarification on the project's progress, the expenditure and the latest update be released publicly to the community as a matter of transparency.
"Healthcare is a high priority for the Blayney region," Mr Toole said.
