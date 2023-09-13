Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Breaking
Watch
The Catch Up

Business is booming for Flirt Adult Store despite interest rate rises

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated September 13 2023 - 7:24pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S no secret that interest rates have been rising, and a lot of people are having to make some hard choices regarding their spending habits.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.