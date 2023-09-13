A march through Orange to support the "Yes" campaign is locked in for this weekend. It comes as a new Voice to Parliament information hub opens in the CBD.
The walk will take place from 11am, Sunday between Cook Park and Robertson Park. A barbeque has also been organised. About 100 people have registered online to take part.
Meanwhile, a new campaign hub on McNamara Lane near Aldi opened its doors this week. Information is freely available from 10am to 2pm, with hours to increase as the election nears.
"What I would say is if you don't know, find out," Orange for Yes captain Jason Vials told the Central Western Daily.
"The whole objective of this is about giving information ... you can come down here and speak to someone in person."
The Voice referendum aims to enshrine constitutional recognition for Indigenous Australians and establish a body to advise the federal parliament on Aboriginal affairs including health, education, jobs, and housing.
Polling for the has consistently suggested the "yes" campaign is facing significant headwinds, both in Orange and nationally. An exclusive CWD survey in July found well over half of Colour City residents planned to vote "no".
Acting-Mayor and campaign advocate Gerald Power believes support on the ground is strong, and the downward trend can be turned around.
"There's more 'yeses' than 'nos' here, that's what I'm hearing now. The ones who are confused aren't going to 'no', they want an opportunity [to learn more]," said.
"There's so much disinformation ... I received a phone call the other week from a lady [with a photo] saying if you vote 'yes' you will need to pay Aboriginal people every time you go to Mount Canobolas ... it's just crazy."
About 130 residents have signed up as volunteers for the Orange "yes" campaign. Registrations are via the national website and can be found here.
No organised "No" campaign is operating in town, but several high-profile politicians including Nationals leader David Littleproud and Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Jacinta Nampijinpa Price have visited to make their case.
Proponents for a Voice to Parliament say it will advance national reconciliation and improve efforts to tackle Indigenous issues by providing a direct line of communication between communities and legislators.
Sceptics primarily argue the federal body would be a top-heavy bureaucracy unable to effectively represent people "on the ground."
Australians will go to the polls on October 14, 2023.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.