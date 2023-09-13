Central Western Daily
Voice to Parliament

Walk for Yes rally in Orange confirmed as new Voice hub opens

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 13 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
A march through Orange to support the "Yes" campaign is locked in for this weekend. It comes as a new Voice to Parliament information hub opens in the CBD.

