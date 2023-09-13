Now that our Prime Minister has announced the date for the upcoming Referendum on the Voice, there is still time for the 'No' and the 'Don't know' brigade to do their homework and find the truth amidst the fact and fiction that is still floating around.
This is not something we can put on the long finger and disown responsibility.
As citizens of Australia we have both rights and responsibilities to ensure our Government at every level has the capacity to make and take decisions that are based on proper advice, full knowledge and my favourite virtue commonsense.
If I want advice on a particular issue, then obviously, I will consult with those who have expertise in that field, and take note of what they say.
This does not give them any power over me, or oblige me to adopt their advice, but would help me to make appropriate decisions in my life.
Our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander brothers and sisters have a wealth of history, tradition and experience that has been arbitrarily overlooked and ignored since the arrival of the white settlers and the convicts.
This Voice is a small step towards establishing a Consultative Committee of knowledgeable people who could advise our Government on issues regarding Aboriginal tradition and history as needed, and thus to ensure that further atrocities are not inflicted on them.
We can all hold our heads in shame over the Government decision to enact the Stolen Generation which destroyed so many lives and families and whose consequences are still affecting people's lives.
We must ensure that such ill-advised and horrendous legislation can never happen again.
The Voice as a Consultative Committee could only be a safe, sensible and practical way of procedure.
A question people sometimes ask me is have I ever met an Aboriginal person.
The answer, fortunately, is Yes, many.
As a small child, the little bush school where my father taught was not far from an Aboriginal Reserve.
Lots of children came to Dad's school and we were all treated exactly the same. The colour was never mentioned!
Around that same era I recall my mother sharing hot scones in the kitchen with a passing Aboriginal lady coming by in her horse and sulky begging for "any old clothes".
This life experience was a great basis for my life as a Sister of Mercy, and Mental Health Chaplain, and helped my understanding of people and their needs.
I can only hope and pray that the Referendum will achieve its objective and be recognized as establishing a Consultative Committee who can advise the Government on matters pertaining to Aboriginal Life and History as and when needed, and be treated with dignity and respect.
Please God, the people who have been ill-advised will be able to revise their position and vote YES, while those who have not yet addressed the issue will recognize their responsibility to make an informed and valid vote.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.