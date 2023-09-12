A man know to frequently spend time in Orange is on the run from police.
John William Skiffington is wanted on an arrest warrant for alleged domestic violence.
The 32-year-old is 180 to185 centimetres tall, with brown eyes, fair hair and a large build.
"Anyone who sees or knows of the whereabouts of John Skiffington should not approach him, and should contact police," a NSW Police statement said.
"We ask the community for information relating to his whereabouts only. Please refrain from comments that are prejudicial or offensive."
John Skiffington is known to frequent Orange, Forbes, Narromine, Dubbo, and Trangie.
