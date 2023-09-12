Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Animal

Possible road rage incident in Orange being investigated by police

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
September 13 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A possible road rage incident on Monday morning has led police to launch an investigation.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.