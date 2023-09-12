A possible road rage incident on Monday morning has led police to launch an investigation.
At about 8.40am on September 11, a car came to a stop at the intersection of Peisley Street and Summer Street.
A spokeswoman for Central West Police District said after the driver pulled up to the set of lights, "someone jumped out of one car and walked up to the other car".
"They have banged on the window and tried to open the door."
After the red light turned green, the person in their car drove off and went to the police station where they made a report.
The police spokeswoman confirmed they are investigating the incident. Anyone with information can contact Orange police station on 6363 6399.
