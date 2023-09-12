An Orange mum who pulled a knife during a heated dispute has narrowly avoided time behind bars.
Alicia Sullivan of the Glenroi area faced Orange Local Court for assault, using an offensive weapon, and intimidation on Wednesday, September 6.
The 26-year-old was involved in an argument with multiple people at a private home on January 7, 2023.
She hit a woman holding a baby in the face and punched her, before dragging a young child outside.
When two people confronted her she retrieved a kitchen knife and made a jabbing motion at the duo before leaving.
Police were called and seized the knife. Sullivan was arrested and claimed self defence, telling officers: "I have no sympathy. [They] deserved it."
She wore a white shirt in court and appeared calm.
"[Sullivan] is making significant efforts to get her life on track," defence solicitor Andrew Rolfe said.
Alicia Sullivan was convicted and hit with a seven-month ICO. She will remain on a Community Correction Order for three years.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.