Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Animal
Our People

Orange CYMS player Madie Smith wins Central West Premier League player of the year

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 12 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A year ago Madie Smith was nursing two torn hamstrings and a waning enjoyment in the sport she loved.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.