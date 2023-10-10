A new era has dawned for Orange's premier touch football competition with a condensed format set to make for a fast and furious two months.
The Struddy's Super Series returns for its third year on Wednesday, October 11, with matches to be played at Waratahs sports fields.
Both the men's and women's competitions comprise of four teams, each featuring a mix of established players and up and coming talent.
Representative coach and player Wayne Hill said they had decided to mix up the format in 2023 to ensure an even competition.
"The Struddy's Super Series we've condensed the format this year to just be a competition from October to the end of December," he said.
"It's really a competition based on an NFL draft system. Our players nominate, and they are generally our rep players through juniors and seniors.
"They nominate to play and with the selection of captains for each team they go ahead and pick the players out of the draft.
"It's a good format because seniors get to play alongside juniors."
The men's teams to feature in 2023 will be Bulldogs, Dolphins, Sharks and Warriors.
Headlining each side are Mack Selwood and Tamaiti Puata (Dolphins), Ryan Banks and Jack Dean (Sharks), Ben Blimka and Sean Carpenter (Warriors) and Dylan Ryan and Chayse King (Bulldogs).
Meanwhile the women's competition comprises of Dolphins, Raiders, Sharks and Cowboys.
The Prestwidge sisters will captain three sides - Hailey (Cowboys), Rebecca (Raiders) and Caitlin (Sharks) while Dolphins will be led by Teleri Moore and Lilly Clarke.
Hope Gibson (Raiders), Soiphie Banks (Sharks) and Lucy Dean (Cowboys) also lend their leadership qualities.
The first round of fixtures gets underway on Wednesday evening, October 11.
Following the latest Suns regional touch representative outing on the Sunshine Coast, featuring seven Orange players, trials for next season's rep honours are underway.
Orange Thunder under 12s and 14s boy's and girl's sides are currently holding trials with the second session locked in for October 16.
Under 14s start at 4.30pm and Under 10s and 12s start at 5.30pm at Waratahs.
