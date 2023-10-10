Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Orange touch football launches 2023 Struddy's Super Series

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated October 11 2023 - 8:41am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new era has dawned for Orange's premier touch football competition with a condensed format set to make for a fast and furious two months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.