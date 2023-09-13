The owner of a small business on Summer Street says she's out thousands of dollars after impromptu road closures pummelled trade on Sunday.
TJ's Newsagency and Tobacconist lost an estimated $6000 in usual business dealings on September 10, after Summer Street was cordoned off without warning from 6am to 4pm to accommodate cyclists in the Orange Bike Challenge.
Owner of the news agency, Danielle Clark says zero warning was provided to Summer Street business owners of any planned road closures prior to the event, resulting in one of her worst days in trade to date.
"We got nothing from council, no notices, no letters, nothing," Ms Clark said.
"All we saw were the electronic traffic boards go up the week before, but because we weren't personally notified by anyone of any upcoming road closures, we didn't think anything of it.
"Business owners lost a considerable amount of money on Sunday, and we're aware that council would've had to approve any closures, so it's a pretty poor effort on [council's] part."
She says the circulating petition is receiving plenty of support, with mention of venues being "completely cut-off".
She provided "merely a couple of examples" of impacts from Sunday.
"People had no idea of the closures, the poor guy who owns the Cheesecake Shop had customers ringing to say they couldn't access his shop, it was insane," she said.
"McNamara Lane was also closed, so the Parkview [Hotel] owner and its staff couldn't access the building by car and there was hardly any available parking nearby.
"There were toilets and tents set up at Robertson Park for cyclists while [business owners] were at a loss and not making enough profit to even cover staff wages."
A spokesperson for Orange City Council (OCC) says while council approves and makes the final decision for road closures, the onus to notify business and residents impacted by those closures falls to the organisers.
OCC said the Newcrest Challenge brings 700 riders to Orange, not including their family members and racing staff, which the spokesperson said provides the city's retail and hospitality industries with "a major boost".
"When it considers whether to approve a race, which includes closing streets to traffic, council has to weigh up this significant value against the cost to businesses in one block of Summer Street where shoppers couldn't park nearby on race day," the spokesperson said.
"Under the conditions of the consent, the race organisers do the work of letting the community know about road closures."
OCC said these consent conditions require a letter-drop to all affected residents and businesses to at least seven days before the event, as well as newspaper advertising.
"Council staff believe race organisers met this requirement," the spokesperson added.
Ms Clark said regardless of who the buck stopped with, it was still "very, very poorly organised" and feels more harm than good has been inflicted on the Summer Street trading strip.
"Council didn't give any consideration to any of the small businesses here, it's disappointing and it's really sad," she said.
"We're not saying to cancel the event, we're asking for the road closures to happen away from the centre of Orange, where local businesses aren't suffering as a result.
"We were already having a hard time, Sunday only put us in a harder position."
The Central Western Daily contacted the Bicycle Network (BN) to clarify responsibility for notifying impacted businesses prior to September 10.
The BN was also asked for evidence or proof of any written notification sent to owners directly.
An automated response was received from the BN with a return-to-work date falling outside the CWD deadline. The reply via email did not provide an alternative contact.
