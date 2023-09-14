Spacious with spectacular views

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday September 15: 29 Kent Avenue, Orange:
Located in a gorgeous setting and offering spectacular views, this stunning five bedroom home has everything you need for comfortable family living.
Listing agent, Christopher Baskerville, said from the moment you walk in the door, space and comfort were everywhere you look.
"At the entry you'll be greeted by two warm and sun-filled living spaces," he said. "They are the perfect spots for relaxing and entertaining, with one including a ceiling fan and the other split-system air conditioning."
The heart of the home is the open plan kitchen, dining and living area, with the beautiful kitchen full of colour and equipped with a dishwasher, gas stovetop cooking and ample amount of storage space.
Three of the five generous bedrooms feature built-in robes and study nooks, while the main bedroom boasts a lavish walk-through robe and private ensuite making it the ideal parents retreat.
There's a good-sized bathroom with a bath and shower, as well as a separate toilet, to service the rest of the family, while the addition of gas ducted heating makes for very comfortable living.
29 Kent Avenue provides an abundance of storage throughout the home and the property itself, and this is boosted by in-ceiling storage.
Christopher said the property took full advantage of the links between it's indoor and outdoor spaces. "The living spaces lead outside to a paved undercover entertaining area that overlooks the backyard," he said. "It also provides spectacular views of the tranquil reserve behind the property with the benefit of a nearby firepit making for a picturesque location for entertaining or just relaxing all year-round."
Once outside the home, you'll find established gardens to the front and back which are ready for those with a green-thumb to make their own.
There is also a two-car carport along with an additional extra-large, single-car lock-up garage that conveniently has an additional toilet and bathroom facilities.
Located in a very desirable area, this property is just a short distance from a range of facilities including a day-care centres and schools, the Agrestic Grocer, the Robin Hood Hotel, and outdoor and sports facilities like Duntryleague Golf Club.
