Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Animal
In Depth

Central West family left with nothing after fire rips through their home

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
September 12 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sirens could be heard in the distance as Cass Wright and her family watched their home go up in flames.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.