Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton sent straight to tribunal for biting

By David Polkinghorne
Updated September 11 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 12:45pm
Outgoing Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton has been sent straight to the NRL judiciary for allegedly biting Newcastle five-eighth Tyson Gamble.

