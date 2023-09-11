Central Western Daily
Breaking

Manhunt after triple stabbing in Forbes, victims flown to Orange Base Hospital

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 11 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 3:00pm
A manhunt is underway after an alleged triple-stabbing overnight in Forbes. Victims have been flown to Orange for treatment.

