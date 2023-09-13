A first for the small family-run gin business, a Spring Hill distillery has made its Best in Show mark on a national stage.
A cellar door soon to operate directly out the back of the Lucknow Tavern, the Jones & Smith Distillery was born in 2019 and co-founded by a couple, their daughter and her husband.
With their Epoch Navy Strength Gin winning top overall spot in the recent Australian Gin Awards, Tony Jones is confident the family unit is onto something great.
"We've only been making gin a bit over three years, people have been making it for a lot longer than us, but we must be doing something right," Mr Jones said.
"I'd never even tasted it until I had a go of an old lady's gin a few years ago, so if I had to guess what 'that something right' is, it'd be dedication and being pretty passionate about what we're doing."
The term over-proof or "navy-strength" in the gin world means what's inside the bottle packs one serious punch.
It's 57 per cent alcohol by volume (ABV) as the minimum benchmark, the nickname is borne of sailors mixing the high-strength gin with gun powder and taking a match to it.
If it caught fire, it was welcome aboard.
But it was a group of Scottish men visiting Lucknow Tavern on the weekend which was another sure seal of approval for Mr Jones, whose also been firing up another liquor.
"We've been absolutely flat-out the past week, with both our gin and our whiskey since the end of last year, and the Scots know their whiskey," he said.
"They said 'mate, this is some of the best whiskey we've ever tried' and it was truly flattering, because if there's anyone I'd want to hear that kind of feedback from, it's a Scotsman."
It's all a part of what's keeping the Jones & Smith unit on a high, with other moves in the pipeline getting Mr Jones excited to release an aged gin in 2024.
He's also gearing up to break into the brandy scene, with a five-year-old batch still going strong in the barrel.
For the family, it goes without saying the latest trophy for Best in Show has them feeling confident in steering the right ship in business.
"The Navy got silver a few years ago, so we listened to the judges and tweaked things a little bit, we're always on board to work together and find those areas of improvement, Mr Jones said.
"Kylie [my daughter] is a whizz on the computer and organises all of our labels, the designs and our social stuff, she's really good at what she does.
"We nearly sold out of our Sloe Gin for the last three weeks in a row as well, so I'm sure this Epoch name was on the money when we started out."
Meaning a time or an event that begins a new development or period, "epoch" was chosen by Mr Jones's daughter when creating the brand.
"I mean, I thought she said 'epic' gin in the beginning," Mr Jones said, "but she said 'no, dad' epoch' but hey, both still work if you ask me, because our gin is pretty epic."
A panel of nine judges, feedback for Jones & Smith's Epoch Navy Strength Gin read: Full flavoured, very smooth and a most impressive gin.
Chairman for the Australian Gin Awards, Mikey Enright said "there can only be one 'Best in Show' and it was so close this year between the final two.
"However, a Navy Strength gin was voted the winner by a majority after several tastings."
The Epoch Navy also took out the Over-Proof Category, with judges writing: A great nose - and the palate delivers a very well-rounded and well-balanced gin.
For more information on the Central West business and its past nods, head online to the Jones & Smith Distillery website.
