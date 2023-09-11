Barnstoneworth United had every right to be despondent following their agonising last-minute grand final loss.
Barnies went down 2-1 to Bathurst 75 at Proctor Park on Saturday (September 9) with an injury time winner from Jack Press securing the trophy.
Despite the heartbreaking nature of the defeat, coach Duncan Logan said the side had plenty to celebrate after becoming the first Barnies side to qualify for a Western Premier League decider.
"You move on pretty quick, the boys were in good spirits after the game," he said.
"It was a solid season for us and we had a lot to celebrate. It's easy to get wound up and make it more that it is but life goes on, it's only football.
"I'm really proud of the group it was a very successful season for us and probably the best bit was the social side, we're all mates and a really tight group so that makes it that much better."
The Orange club was trailing for much of the match after '75 opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a penalty.
The hosts earned the kick due to a late challenge on Agieg Aluk from Josh Ward as the winger made a dangerous entry into the left side of Barnies penalty area.
James Christie wrong footed goalkeeper Brock Logan and put the shot away in the bottom left corner.
Barnies gained a great opportunity to level things 10 minutes into the new half when a handball in the box from '75 gave the Orange men a penalty kick.
Logan stepped up to take the shot but had it blocked by Hunter, who dove to his right.
The joy was short lived for '75 as they were deemed to have encroached on the penalty area before the kick had been taken, which gave new penalty-taker Jarvis Marat a second chance for his side.
Hunter correctly guessed in the opposite direction, diving to his left to block the shot and keep things at 1-0.
Logan would find an equaliser in the 84th minute but Press had the final say, popping up for a 93rd minute strike from close range to secure the double.
Speaking post-match, Barnies skipper Grant Koch was reflective after an end-to-end struggle
"Full credit to '75. They've been the benchmark all year and they showed that today. They were deserved winners," he said.
"Credit goes to our guys as well for hanging in there and nearly coming away with it.
"We came out in that second half knowing that there was only 45 minutes left in the season and we gave it our all. We showed a lot of fight in the end but it just wasn't our day.
"A lot of thanks goes to both crowds today. It was a great turnout for football in the Central West."
