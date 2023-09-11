Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Animal

'Abuse' prompts new Orange City Council social media rules

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 11 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Spiteful and racist" abuse of council staff is allegedly on the rise in Orange. A host of new social media restrictions are being implemented.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.