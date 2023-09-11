"Spiteful and racist" abuse of council staff is allegedly on the rise in Orange. A host of new social media restrictions are being implemented.
Few specifics are provided, but Orange City Council says its employees are subject to frequent bullying in-person and online.
"It's not appropriate to go into the details, but this has happened as staff worked at the council's customer service counter and passing drivers have abused our road crews on work sites," a media statement attributed to acting-Mayor Gerald Power said.
In response, council says it is introducing new social media rules to "improve the quality of local debate and protect staff".
It's unclear what these rules are, but breaking them will result in removal and banning from online platforms.
"The new rules mean posts that breach the rules will be removed, and continued breaches can lead to individuals being blocked," a media statement said.
Social media posts critical of council are routinely removed or hidden at present. It's unclear if this is likely to increase.
"We want Council's Facebook page to be a good place for locals to have their say about council decisions, but currently people who post there can't be sure they won't be attacked if they stand out from the mob," Orange City Council CEO David Waddell said in a statement.
"This new approach is about being polite. Surely that can't be too hard. If you want to make a point on a project you can always come to a meeting and address the council."
Orange council has faced criticism for it's perceived lack of transparency and community consultation on major project in the past.
State-wide plans to require elected representatives to consult with senior staff before speaking to journalists were walked back in May after pushback from some Orange councillors.
