Five questions with personal trainer at Downtown Fitness, Jane Weekes

Emily Gobourg
Emily Gobourg
September 11 2023 - 12:00pm
When she's not in the manager's human resources seat with Davimac Trading, Jane Weekes is busy helping people bust their guts out.

