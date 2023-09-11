When she's not in the manager's human resources seat with Davimac Trading, Jane Weekes is busy helping people bust their guts out.
Part-time personal trainer at Molong's Downtown Fitness gym, the 49-year-old grabbed her Certificate III in Fitness 12 years ago; and has revelled in pushing others to reach their full potential ever since.
But it was around six months ago when a dip in her own mental health triggered a venture of much needed self-discovery for the side-hustling PT.
She's since had her eyes set on taking her own abilities to the next level.
"I'm now looking to further my training to include nutrition and wellness in the very near future," Mrs Weekes said.
"I have discovered a love of working with people and through personal struggles of my own, I would love to be able to help others find happiness and harmony in life."
In this week's Five questions with ... feature piece, the Central Western Daily shines a spotlight on the strength trainer; who recently found her own power within.
Goodness, I think they would describe me as caring, but a little quirky. Though, after a lot of soul searching, the me of today is different to the me of six-months ago.
Long story short, depression started [my soul-searching] adventure, but it was also a work goal to become more organised which sent me on an unexpected journey of reading.
It has opened my eyes to the possibility of attitude changes; and to what I think my purpose in life might be.
I love motivating people, getting the best out of them and helping them to achieve their goals.
Through personal struggles of my own, I would love to be able to help others find happiness and harmony in life.- Personal trainer with Molong's Downtown Fitness gym, Jane Weekes.
Fitness for me is more about mental wellness above the physical benefits.
I love group training and to have a bit of fun, but also to work hard during the workout.
If members complain about how hard the class is or that they struggled to walk or move the next day (or if they particularly hate a new move), the more motivated I get to push them a little further.
So, the more my class complain, the happier I am because for me, it means I am doing my job.
The biggest benefit for me is connection with people, knowing I can help someone with their mental and physical well-being is really important to me.
Attitude is everything and fitness is a lifestyle, not a quick fix.
Be willing to learn and try something new, because it can be life-changing.- Jane Weekes on pushing outside of the comfort zone to smash bigger goals.
To be positive and happy in yourself is where it starts for me, and the less we all stress about the stuff we can't control, the more motivated we become.
Be willing to learn and try something new, because it can be life-changing.
My family is everything and they come first in my life. I also have a caravan and I love to get out and about in it.
I'm now also studying nutrition and learning so much about wellness, so I can help as many people as I can to have a great fulfilled life.
