Former executive assistant for Rugby Australia, now-physiotherapist from Sydney's big smoke will find it surprisingly difficult to leave Orange in October.
If you'd asked North Shore's Caitlin Keefe in mid-June if leaving the Central West behind was any huge deal, the 26-year-old says "it would've been easy" to return home.
Forming deep connections with Orange Health Service colleagues and the Emus Rugby Club, though, her closing fourth-month physio secondment is weighing heavy on the heart.
"The lifestyle differences in Orange are huge in comparison to the city, where it's super busy and everyone's always got somewhere to be, but you come out here and you're like 'woah, this is what it feels like to finally breathe and relax'," Miss Keefe said.
"Don't get me wrong, I miss my family and friends back home, but I feel torn because it's like I'm also a part of a little Central West family out here now, too.
"It's just a slower pace of life in the country and I've loved every bit of it. People have been really giving of their time as well, they're always happy to chat."
Though a huge perk for the self-admitted "chatter" and one well-versed in international travelling, Miss Keefe had never lived anywhere outside Sydney's north.
Successful for a rural placement via the NSW Physiotherapy first-year graduate program, she left the comfort of her Sydney Children's Hospital role to explore the outback.
It was outside this "safety net" where she says her confidence, both personally and professionally, ended up skyrocketing.
"It's made me stop and reflect on my life and me, who I am and who I want to be," she said, "and I've absolutely loved the country for that.
"I feel at home here and I've never had that feeling anywhere else. It's like I have two homes now."
It's because of her Central West experience she's recently tacked-on an adventure to conquer the United Kingdom soon.
Sticking to Sydney's coastline to finish her placement until February 2024, her next goal is to land employment with London's Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children.
An aim making sense, given any mention on the topic of kids leads to Miss Keefe's face lighting up amid fast-pace talking.
"If anyone has the opportunity to experience working in a rural place, take up the offer; because it teaches you more than you can imagine and broadens your scope of practice so much more," she said.
"For me, it's one of the best things I could've done, because my confidence has built to a point of considering going overseas now.
"My advice would be just to go for it, join a local sports club or community group and be a part of it. I've found another home because of it."
