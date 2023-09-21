Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Profile
Watch

Physiotherapist Caitlin Keefe finds 'second home' during Central West stay

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
September 21 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former executive assistant for Rugby Australia, now-physiotherapist from Sydney's big smoke will find it surprisingly difficult to leave Orange in October.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.