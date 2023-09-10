Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Animal
Breaking

Driver unable to be revived after fatal single-vehicle crash in Central West

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated September 10 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A male driver has died and a passenger airlifted to Orange Base Hospital following a car crash in the west on Saturday afternoon.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.