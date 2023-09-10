A male driver has died and a passenger airlifted to Orange Base Hospital following a car crash in the west on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Wyalong Road, cross of Warrigal Road, after receiving reports of a single-vehicle crash in Tullibigeal at around 4pm on September 9.
According to NSW Police, the Mazda BT-50 ute was reportedly travelling west when it left the road, travelling along a grass easement before crashing into a tree.
The 57-year-old man and driver of the BT-50 was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
He was unable to be revived and died at the scene.
The 67-year-old male passenger was also treated by paramedics at the scene, before being airlifted to Orange Base Hospital.
He is currently in a stable condition.
Police have established a crime scene and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged by police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or lodge a report via the website.
