Today, for the first time, I put a whole trolley load of groceries through the conveyor-belt style self checkout at Coles.
I've done this before but only for small quantities however, whilst I was ploughing through dozens of items, the lady going through the next checkout was receiving the benefit of a person employed by Coles to scan her trolley full for her.
Yes, I could have lined up for that checkout and got the same service but there were two large trolleys fulI waiting to go though after her.
As I struggled to scan through my pile, it occurred to me that, for a period of time, I was doing the work of a Coles employee - for free!
With the profits Coles [and Woolworths] have made over the past year, they could well afford to provide an automatic discount off the total bill when a customer does their own checkout?
Let's see if this gets a run!
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.