Dubbo teenager arrested as police target online grooming, child abuse material

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
September 10 2023 - 9:30am
A Dubbo teenager is among 19 people from across the state who have been arrested during a police operation targeting online grooming and child abuse material offences.

