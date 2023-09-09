Great divide in regional health

Although it would be unrealistic to demand the same health services in regional cities and rural communities that capital city teaching hospitals provide, it appears the gap is much wider than it should have been.
That is because the Morrison government dropped the ball in a spectacular fashion on the delivery of the $2 billion Community Health and Hospitals Program it promised ahead of the 2019 election.
The program was the subject of scathing Australian National Audit Office report released earlier this year. And on Friday ACM revealed less than half of the money had been spent and less than one third of the 177 projects that had been promised had been completed.
This result will come as no surprise to anybody who has paid attention to the Coalition's "sports rorts" and carpark boondoggle sagas.
Pork barrelling projects on the basis of political advantage rather than demonstrated need, and making big promises it then fails to deliver, appear to have been hardwired into the former government's DNA.
The Department of Health, in the meantime, is trying to blame the state government for the failure to deliver the services even though the promise was made by the then Prime Minister and Health Minister.
Under the Community Health and Hospitals Program, projects were funded through national partnership agreements with states and territories and grants to primary health networks and organisations.
The Department of Health, as the key stakeholder directly answerable to the federal government, could have apparently done a better job on following up on these agreements and partnerships.
The problems go far deeper than this however with the auditor general finding the health department failed to develop guidelines for seven grants and "in at least three instances this represented a deliberate decision by senior management to not comply with finance law".
Doesn't that have a familiar ring to it?
The current Health Minister is right to call out the former LNP government for being "all announcement and no delivery".
The latest revelations focus further attention on the politicisation of the public service over the past decade and the need to rebuild it from within.
These practices will never cease so long as public servants feel beholden to their political masters for their daily bread.
