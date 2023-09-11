Central Western Daily
Business

Mind your business | Rico Lung from Red Spot Homeware & Giftware Emporium reopens

Tanya Marschke
Updated September 11 2023 - 9:59pm, first published 5:00pm
Two-and-a-half months after closing his long-running shop in Orange to retire, Rico Lung has reopened in a new location.

