Out and about in Orange | Social photos from September 7

CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Thursday Carla ducked along to Cook Park and the Orange Adventure Playground, with families keen to enjoy the warm spring weather before the temperature turned south and the cold returned on the weekend.
She also went to the Orange Library and snapped some of the smiling faces involved in the coding competition and headed up to the Gladstone to grab those enjoying a post-work drink.
Carla was also at the Banksia event on Thursday.
Also making news
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our latest newsletter: The Catch-Up
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.