Barnstoneworth United have a simple game plan - get the ball to Carlos Castrillon or one of his supporting cast as quickly as possible.
But the job begins at the back according to Grant Koch who will anchor the defence in Barnies' maiden Western Premier League (WPL) grand final on Saturday, September 9.
The Orange club face minor premiers Bathurst 75 at Proctor Park after a 3-1 preliminary final win against Panorama FC at the same venue.
Koch said it would fall to him and his fellow defenders to get Barnies rolling.
"It does have to start from us at the back," he said.
"Carlos can't do what he has to do if he doesn't have the service. We have some really quick wingers, hopefully we can get them in and behind and they can find Carlos and he can net a few for us.
"They have a really good centre midfield partnership and their centre-backs are quite solid as well.
"Obviously James Christie upfront is the joint leading goalscorer. We will need to nullify him a bit."
After an early finals exit last season and a slow start to this campaign, Barnies sprung into life mid-year to emerge as the dark horses.
Many will point to the likes of joint-top scorer Castrillon and Irish import Paddy Gillespie as the catalyst for the uptick in form but Koch said the group as a whole had made significant strides.
"I think we just gel a bit better this year," he said.
"We did get a few handy imports in during the season which definitely helps. It's a good bunch of blokes."
The club, founded in 1998 and who made their WPL first grade debut in 2020, has come a long way in a short space of time.
Koch said it would be extra special to be the first team to bring it home to the Sir Jack Brabham fields.
"It would mean a lot," he said.
"We haven't been to a WPL grand final ever so if we were able to take it out I think it would be massive for the club.
"The boys are pumped. We had a really good supporting group there last week so hopefully we can get them back plus a few more.
"It should be a good game between two quality sides. They've probably been the benchmark all year. We'll see how we go."
Grand final kick off is 4pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.