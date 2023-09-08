Central Western Daily
Jed Acheson enters pleas in Orange Local Court for weapons charges

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 9 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 7:30am
A man arrested on a string of weapons offences in September last year is set to be sentenced in the district court after pleading guilty.

