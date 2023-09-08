A man arrested on a string of weapons offences in September last year is set to be sentenced in the district court after pleading guilty.
Jed Robert Acheson, 30, of Edward Street, was in custody and appeared via an audio visual link in Orange Local Court on Thursday, September 7.
Acheson was arrested on September 14, 2022, when police raided his home.
On Thursday he pleaded guilty to having possession of more than three unregistered firearms including one prohibited pistol.
He will be sentenced for that offence in the District Court and an arraignment date has been set for October 6 in Orange District Court.
Acheson also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm without authority, five counts of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, possessing ammunition without holding a licence or permit. Those offences are to be taken into account during the sentencing of the primary offence.
The Director of Public Prosecutions withdrew nine other related charges.
