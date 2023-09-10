The Fitting Studio's Philippa Mitchell is a professional bra fitter based in Orange and is available by appointment only. She can fit all women through every stage of life, including mastectomy bras and breast prostheses.
I love the sense of community in all the towns I visit - people are not only friendly, but also kind and considerate of others in their community.
I also love the climate in Orange and enjoy the four season of the year.
Seven years ago I was asked if I would like to become an Intimo consultant, and I thought that a bra fitting service was lacking as this was when Myer closed in Orange.
I quickly realised I couldn't fit all women just with Intimo bras so I have expanded my bra range to include Freya, Fantasie, Elomi, Amoena, Advanced Breast Care, Hotmilk Maternity and more.
This year I have added my Outreach Service where I travel to other communities to offer my bra fitting service and the opportunity for ladies to purchase bras.
These are areas at least two hours from a major centre where there isn't a lingerie store.
It is so important for women to be wearing the right size bra for comfort, support and care of breast tissue.
It also gives women better posture, a better foundation under clothing and more confidence. The right bra is life changing.
It's about being honest, authentic and hard working.
My service is very personal and very intimate, so I need for women to feel they are in a safe and very private environment and also feel that they can trust me.
As a small business run only by myself I do everything from bra fittings to ordering, paying bills, book keeping, marketing and more.
I am passionate about what I do and about serving the women in the Central West.
No matter what you do, do it to the very best of your ability, always learn from success and from failure and always act with integrity.
CENTRAL WEST RECOMMENDATIONS
Business: There are so many amazing businesses - I would say if you have a local business who offer an amazing service then support them, especially if you recognise that they are hardworking, honest and act with integrity.
Place to Eat: The Bogan Cafe Nyngan - best chips I have ever eaten.
Event to Attend: Central West Mummy Awards - this year The Fitting Studio is the sponsor of the Outreach Service Award. These Awards will be held at 2pm on Saturday, November 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.