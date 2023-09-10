Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Animal
The Catch Up

The Catch-Up: We catch-up with Fitting Studio's Philippa Mitchell

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
September 10 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Fitting Studio's Philippa Mitchell is a professional bra fitter based in Orange and is available by appointment only. She can fit all women through every stage of life, including mastectomy bras and breast prostheses.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.