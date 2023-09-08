A constant of Australian politics, indeed politics everywhere, is whenever MPs get a pay rise they are castigated for it.
While, under normal circumstances, this could be dismissed as a kneejerk reaction, 2023 is far from normal.
Real incomes are falling across the board, self-funded retirees, social security recipients and others on fixed incomes are struggling to make ends meet and the mortgage belt is being squeezed until the pips squeak.
The Intergenerational Report has found after this year's windfall surplus the budget will be in deficit well into the second half of the century.
A lot of people must be wondering if their elected representatives understand their economic pain given MPs were handed their largest pay increase in a decade - 4 per cent - this week.
APS members will also be scratching their heads given an independent arbiter has determined those who pass the legislation are worth an extra 4 per cent, given the best offer they are getting is 3.7 per cent.
While the politicians will say they have no control over this as the increase is determined by the Independent Remuneration Tribunal, that is not entirely correct.
Although Parliament can't resolve to pay its members more than what the IRT has determined, the government can reject or scale back an increase.
That's exactly what happened when the Morrison government froze the wages of MPs, the judiciary and senior public servants in 2020 and 2021.
The Abbott government did the same in 2015.
And in June this year the NSW Minns government froze the pay of politicians and senior bureaucrats for the next two years.
Mr Minns said this would save NSW $260 million over four years. The money is to be be reinvested into schools, hospitals and other services.
The ACT government voted to freeze the salaries of MLAs, senior public servants and the judiciary in 2020 in response to the pandemic-induced economic downturn.
Victoria, ironically the state with the worst set of books in the country, chose not to follow the lead set by its northern neighbour.
Its politicians accepted a 3.5 per cent pay rise in June, maintaining Dan Andrews' status as the highest paid premier in the country on a base salary of $481,190.
As a result of this week's pay determination the Prime Minister's base pay will increase from $564,356 to $586,930 - or $22,574. To put that into perspective, the increase is $4500 more than a single JobSeeker recipient without dependent children is eligible for in a year.
This highlights the fact that when MPs do receive an increase it is applied to what is already a very high base.
The Opposition Leader has also done very nicely. His remuneration has increased from $401,561 to $417,623 - a difference of $16,062.
All MPs will be on a base salary of $225,742 - up by $8602 from $217,060 when the increase takes effect.
None of this, of course, takes into account extra allowances and benefits for travel, electorate office expenses, living away from home, service as a minister or on a committee and the like.
While nobody who has spent time in Canberra would claim our politicians don't work hard for what they receive they are much better off than most of those they represent.
Given the pain and hardship being experienced by millions of Australians and the parlous state of the forward estimates there is a case for a pay freeze similar to the ones applied by the Morrison government.
