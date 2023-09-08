Central Western Daily
Orange Hawks under 18s ready to tackle Lithgow Workies Wolves

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 8 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 12:30pm
Orange Hawks forward Connor Vardanega is already feeling the grand final nerves as he gears up to play his final game for the under 18s side.

