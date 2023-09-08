Orange Hawks forward Connor Vardanega is already feeling the grand final nerves as he gears up to play his final game for the under 18s side.
His teammate and captain Jaiden Powyer isn't trying to overthink things, in fact he already knows what his pre-game meal of choice will be.
"I'll probably get a Zinger box on Saturday night," he said.
"I'm definitely feeling pretty pumped but a bit nervous as well," Vardanega added.
"I think I'll just be hanging out with the boys on game day and trying to stay relaxed."
Powyer's answer is a good insight into the Hawks class of 2023, a laid back team fully aware they can play and who enjoy doing so.
It's not to say they don't have a hard edge to them, in fact it's one of the things both Powyer and Vardanega credit coach Jared Brodrick with changing up after they missed finals in 2022.
The turnaround in form was marked, going through the season unbeaten, scoring 408 points and only conceding 150.
"We definitely knew we had to improve our middle especially defensively," Powyer said.
"Our defence last year was pretty ordinary."
"We knew we had a good bunch of boys and would be right up there," Vardanega
"Jared has made a big difference, he's really led the boys around and helped make us tighter as a group at the start of the season."
Hawks do battle with Lithgow Workies Wolves at Dubbo's Apex Oval on Sunday, September 10.
It will mark the third meeting between the two sides widely considered the best in the Tom Nelson Premiership with Hawks having the upper hand following a 20-14 win and 18-all draw.
All of it means nothing however if they don't get the job done against Lithgow on Sunday.
Powyer said there was no better way to finish his time with the team.
"It is a bit emotional I suppose but it's great that it's a grand final," he said.
"A grand final is obviously a big occasion but you just try to take it like a regular game of footy."
Tom Nelson Premiership grand final
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.