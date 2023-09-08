Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Animal

Shift in the plan needed as infected Varroa mite premises hit 250

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
September 8 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Varroa mite's march continues across NSW and some apiarists believe the time has come to move from containment, which they believe has not worked, to self management.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.