Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Animal
Photos

Around 1000 people rally at Kings Parade against Bathurst Regional Council's proposed rates hike

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
September 9 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A vocal and emotional crowd of around 1000 people has made clear its opposition to Bathurst Regional Council's proposed rates hike.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.