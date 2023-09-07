The Government has decided it needs to redefine the purpose of superannuation in legislation.
Currently the "sole purpose" of superannuation is to "provide retirement benefits for members". The Government wants more focus on providing an income stream in retirement.
The Treasurer and Assistant Finance Minister have said retirees should spend more of their super. One report said some people are dying with as much as a quarter of their super still intact, and that shouldn't be.
Industry super funds are being encouraged to engage with their retired members more and offer them better options, so they spend more. The Government says super should not be a vehicle for people to accumulate and pass on wealth to their children.
Why not? If a retiree doesn't spend all their super during their life surely that will mean their children will be more self-supporting in their retirement, and less likely to qualify for taxpayer funded age pensions. That's good for the Government and taxpayers.
Charitable foundations don't spend their capital. They retain it, invest, and use the earnings to support favoured causes. That way they can provide support indefinitely. Why shouldn't a family operate its finances in the same way down the generations if the members choose?
It's certainly true that many retirees don't spend as much as they could. A key reason is fear of running out of money. No-one knows how long they will live and the calculation of how long the money will last in an inflationary world is very difficult.
Annuities can ensure retirees never run out of money. They can provide guaranteed income for life. The Government would like to see them more widely used and wonders why they aren't. Annuities invest in fixed interest deposits so have been very low yielding until recently.
All retirees want a comfortable income and some are happy to spend their capital. But most don't think only of themselves. They want some of the money they have worked hard to save to go to their children later. With traditional annuities if they die young, little or no money will come back to their family.
Savers rarely change their spots. They know capital is hard to come by and can achieve a great deal for children and grandchildren. Why should they spend all their capital, then their children have to save it again, only to be re-spent?
There are now new style annuities available that combine a guaranteed income for life with market linked investment returns and repayment of capital on early death.
They can also qualify the retiree for more age pension, making them quite appealing.
