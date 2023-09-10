An Orange taxi driver has landed in hot water after blowing more than four times the limit and falling asleep behind the wheel.
Davinder Singh of Clem Mcfawn Place fronted Orange Local Court on Wednesday for high-range drink driving.
The 40-year-old was found unconscious by paramedics in his white Toyota Camry taxi about 3.30am on April 3, 2023. He was parked in the middle of March Street, holding up traffic.
Police were called and administered a breath test from the ambulance. A second test at Orange Police Station returned a reading of 0.207.
Singh told officers he has been driving home from a friend's house and was not working. He was arrested and had is license immediately suspended.
The man wore an orange jumper and blue jeans in court, looking at the floor throughout proceedings.
"It's erratic driving ... most people don't stop in the middle of the street and fall asleep," sentencing magistrate David Day said.
"Singh might not think he has a problem with alcohol but I do."
A conviction, three-month disqualification, two year CCO, and 50 hours of community service were imposed.
He will also be required to fit an interlock device to his car for two years after returning to the road, preventing him from working as a taxi driver during that period.
