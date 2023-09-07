One of the pleasures of Spring is witnessing the return of migratory bird species to Orange.
One such migrant is the Latham's or Japanese Snipe, which flies from Japan to spend its summer in Australia.
Latham's (or sometimes called Japanese Snipe) is a medium-sized wading bird that is shy and secretive.
It is generally found in freshwater wetlands, favouring wet tussock grasslands with plenty of cover. It is difficult to see as it is mainly active at night.
Latham's snipe breeds in Japan and south-east Siberia.
During the non-breeding season, the majority of the population spends from late August to February in Australia, mainly in the south-east of the country.
Sightings of the snipe around Orange generally occur around early September.
Places to see them at this time include our constructed wetlands. The best time to see them is early in the morning or late in the evening.
The conservation status of the Latham's Snipe is that of near threatened.
The population of the birds is thought to be declining both in Japan and in Australia because of loss of habitat, loss of swamps and paddocks for feeding, and the development of rural and urban areas which deplete habitat or render habitat unusable.
If we are to continue to welcome the Latham's Snipe to Orange, we must protect its local habitat. This does not always happen.
Disturbance of wetland habitat through ongoing vandalism is of concern to Neil Jones, who is the chairman of the Ploughman's Wetlands Care Group.
Mr Jones says there has been a noticeable increase in the damage and destruction of vegetation surrounding the main water storage dam at the wetlands in recent months.
"This appears to be the consequence of the activities of irresponsible recreational fishing," he said.
"While some fishing is being carried out with due regard to the value of the vegetation, small numbers of fishermen are causing significant damage in their quest to seek out new fishing spots away from the designated fishing zones.
"The destruction of habitat is threatening the continued presence of a range of waterfowl, including the Latham's Snipe."
We want the snipe to keep coming back.
To learn about how the Orange community can protect our wetlands for the snipe and other water wildlife, Join the Biodiversity Month guided tour of the Ploughmans Wetlands tomorrow from 10am to 12pm.
