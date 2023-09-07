Central Western Daily
Night detour on Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange coming back

By Staff Reporters
September 8 2023 - 9:30am
The night detour between Bathurst and Orange will be back next week as work continues on an upgrade to the Mitchell Highway at Vittoria.

